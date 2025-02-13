Aaron Rodgers may well return for a 21st NFL season in 2025. He just won't be playing for the New York Jets, the team announced on Thursday, with the quarterback set to be released ahead of free agency. It's debatable, of course, how much Rodgers has left at age 41, coming off two underwhelming seasons in New York, but provided he does return, which clubs could come calling?

Here are some pros and cons of potential Rodgers destinations:

Pros: The Colts probably aren't ready to fully give up on Anthony Richardson, so renting Rodgers would enable the former first-rounder, who's still just 22, to learn behind a proven veteran. With a solid line, perhaps Rodgers could also get them back in the playoff conversation in an iffy division. Oh, and Pat McAfee would almost certainly have nicer things to say about the team!

Cons: Richardson may not be reliable at this stage of his career, but adding Rodgers would delay his on-field opportunities for growth. And would it really improve the Colts as a whole? This team hasn't made the playoffs in five years, and even if Rodgers was decent, he'd be a short-term Band-Aid at best.

Pros: The Raiders need someone -- anyone -- under center, and they've got loads of cap space to spend on potential upgrades up front and out wide. New coach Pete Carroll insisted Las Vegas is focused on winning immediately, and that makes sense, considering he's 73. Rodgers, whose sheer volume of experience could attract new minority owner Tom Brady, could make for a perfect short-term partner.

Cons: Even if it required a trade up, the Raiders are decently positioned to address quarterback in the draft, owning the No. 6 overall pick. And while they've got money to spend, young tight end Brock Bowers is one of their few Grade-A building blocks on offense. Is this the right time to go all in on an aging passer?

Pros: They seem prepared to let Sam Darnold test the market after the rejuvenated quarterback's late-year crash, yet they could also use a battle-tested arm as the unproven J.J. McCarthy recovers from multiple knee surgeries. Like Brett Favre before him, Rodgers could go for a spirited sendoff in purple, pairing with Minnesota's ready-made supporting cast and taking on his old Packers pals in the process.

Cons: They really like McCarthy, and even if he's not 100% for Week 1, adding Rodgers would completely flip the script of this year; it would be less about a slow unveiling of a homegrown investment and more about, well, the Aaron Rodgers Show. They might find cheaper and/or equivalent talents in free agency.

Pros: Giants brass badly needs competence at quarterback, and Rodgers has already endured the New York market. In fact, he could just stay put physically, and already know the stadium, etc.

Cons: The Giants are not ready to contend; they've been in perpetual rebuild mode. The defense is scrappy, yes, but what they really need is long-term infrastructure on offense, and that's far more likely to come through the draft, where they may try to use the No. 3 overall pick on a signal-caller.

Pros: Mike Tomlin bought into the idea of rolling with an aging but once-elite veteran in 2024, and Rodgers literally bested Tomlin's Steelers on the biggest stage years ago. If Pittsburgh is content with hovering around the wild-card picture, and at least adds something to the trenches and/or wide receiver corps, then a short-term marriage makes sense, giving Rodgers a final shot with a prestigious NFL program.

Cons: Didn't we just do this with Russell Wilson? Yes, they're different players, but the Steelers are not necessarily a quarterback away; their old-school philosophies are part of the issue. Besides, Rodgers finally looked his age with the Jets. Rather than resorting to another post-Ben Roethlisberger stopgap, Pittsburgh would arguably be better off betting on a low-risk, high-upside youngster.

Pros: Coach Brian Callahan had enough of Will Levis' reckless tendencies by the end of 2024, so Rodgers could offer a more proven arm for an offense already featuring veterans like Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley. The wide-open division could also offer an instant path to playoff contention.

Cons: Tennessee owns the No. 1 pick in the draft, meaning a better, younger quarterback like Miami's Cam Ward could take over under center instead. Would the brand-new front office, now headlined by general manager Mike Borgonzi, really want to bet its first steps on a guy admittedly nearing retirement?