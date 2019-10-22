Jets, NFL Films reportedly not happy Sam Darnold's 'seeing ghosts' comment aired on 'Monday Night Football'

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold went viral for all the wrong reasons during the 33-0 loss they suffered against the New England Patriots on "Monday Night Football."

Darnold struggled all night and completed just 11 of his 32 passing attempts for 86 yards and four interceptions. Almost more noteworthy, he was mic'd up for the game, and had an interesting comment about "seeing ghosts" during arguably the worst performance of his career.

Several Patriots players, including Tom Brady, were asked about Darnold's "ghosts" comment after the game, and the Jets as well as NFL Films are upset that the comment was aired on national television.

On Tuesday, Manish Mehta of The New York Daily News reported that head coach Adam Gase was "not happy" that Darnold's comment was aired.

"We'll be looking into that pretty hard," Gase said. "It just gives us pause to cooperate any more."

Mehta also provided some insight into how "Monday Night Football"'s mic'd up process works. NFL Films apparently signed off on Darnold's "ghosts" comment to be aired. They had a representative on site who approved it, but people higher up on the NFL Films totem pole are not happy that it aired.

ESPN did not have any control over what got aired from the mic'd up segment. It was decision entirely in the hands of the on-site NFL Films representative. While players naturally say things they would not want aired on national television every game, it's NFL Films' responsibility to decide whether what they want to use would not embarrass either party. Clearly, the Jets will remember this incident the next time they are approached with the opportunity to have one of their players wear a live microphone.