The 7-7 New York Jets have a pivotal Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, as they attempt to keep pace in the playoff race. However, the Jets do not yet know who their quarterback will be. Mike White missed Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions due to a ribs injury, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday morning that he's not ready to say if White would return to the starting lineup on a short week or not, per the New York Daily News.

White suffered the ribs injury in the Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was thought he could suit up for Week 15, but he was not cleared by team doctors. Saleh said that White needs to have more scans done this week to see how much his ribs have healed.

"There are a lot of hurdles for him left to go through," Saleh said.

Zach Wilson returned to the starting lineup Sunday for the first time since being benched following Week 11, and completed 18 of 35 passes for 317 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 20-17 loss. Saleh told reporters Monday the "kid is going to be a good QB," adding that people in "this instant-coffee world" want to see immediate results, per ESPN. Pro Football Talk reported on Sunday that the Jets likely won't have White for Week 16. If he cannot go, Wilson figures to start again -- setting up a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars and Jets have been going in opposite directions. Trevor Lawrence and Co. have won four out of their last six games, while the Jets have lost five of seven. The Jaguars have plenty of playoff-related motivation this week as well, as they are now just one game back from the flailing Tennessee Titans in the AFC South.