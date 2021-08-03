A very scary situation took place in Florham Park on Tuesday, as the New York Jets called off practice early after offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken by ambulance to the hospital after injuring his neck, according to Dennis Waszak Jr. of the AP. Head coach Robert Saleh said he was told Clark did have some movement in his extremities, and the team announced later on Tuesday that he is, thankfully, expected to be OK.

According to the Jets, Clark sustained a spinal cord contusion, and is expected to make a full recovery. However, he will remain in Morristown Medical Center overnight. Saleh wasn't sure how the injury occurred, but Waszak Jr. reported that Clark didn't appear to be moving before he was attended to by medical personnel. Clark was eventually put on "what appeared to be" a spinal board, and carted to an ambulance. Saleh decided to call off practice after the emotional moment.

Clark was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Charlotte. However, the former All-Conference USA lineman did not play in a game during his first NFL season.

"Cam is a tremendous young man and he has a lot of great work ethic and a guy well liked in the room," Saleh said, via NJ.com. "The game is very important to him and he has been moving in the right direction, so hopefully everything comes out good on these checkups and we can get him back here."