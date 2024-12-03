The New York Jets have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL this season, limping to a 3-9 record through 12 games with Aaron Rodgers playing every one of them as a starting quarterback. The season wasn't supposed to go this way for a franchise looking to end the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

Now the Jets are facing playoff elimination, and will be eliminated from the postseason with a loss or tie to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The loss would clinch the 14th straight season the Jets missed the playoffs, the longest active drought in the NFL.

Here are the longest postseason droughts in NFL history:

Several teams have missed the playoffs for 14 straight seasons: the Cincinnati Bengals (1991-2005), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1983-1997), Kansas City Chiefs (1972-1986), Chicago Cardinals (1933-1947), Philadelphia Eagles (1933-1947) and Pittsburgh Steelers (1933-1947). The Jets would join that exclusive company with a loss Sunday.

This comes on the heels of the Jets' latest loss, as Rodgers suffered his first career defeat in a *true* home game with a 14-plus point lead. Rodgers had been 74-0 in home games at Lambeau Field and MetLife Stadium up 14-plus points (including playoffs) prior to Sunday.

The loss clinched the Jets' ninth straight losing season, extending the longest active drought in the NFL. They became the first team since the 1998 San Diego Chargers to lose to multiple quarterbacks they drafted in the same season (Sam Darnold and Geno Smith).

This season has been a disaster for the Jets, and the nightmare can come to an end with a loss Sunday.