Jets owner denies tanking, says Christian Hackenberg has 'a lot of upside'

Thirty-eight-year-old Josh McCown has taken every snap under center for the Jets this season. And barring an injury, that likely won't change anytime soon. That means 2016 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg will continue to learn by watching; he's currently third on the depth chart behind McCown and 2015 fourth-rounder Bryce Petty.

But don't consider Hackenberg a lost cause just yet, even if he didn't even dress for the Jets' last game. Acting Jets owner Christopher Johnson (he's Woody Johnson's younger brother) thinks the former Penn State standout can grow into the job.

"The quarterback position is really difficult to evaluate, and we haven't really seen where Christian might go. I'm really more about looking forward than looking back," Johnson said Wednesday, via the New York Daily News. "Everybody's going to look back and find places where things have gone wrong. I don't think that you can say that about Christian. I think that he has a lot of upside, and I hope to see it."

So does Todd Bowles, Mike Maccagnan and Jets fans who haven't had a legit franchise quarterback since, what, Chad Pennington? (We're not counting Brett Favre's one year in New York.)

Either way, with Hackenberg buried on the depth chart that means he'll have few opportunities to get better in the coming months. Bowles admitted as much on Monday.

"During the season, starters play. You get mental reps. That's what you get," the coach said. These remarks come three weeks after Bowles said Hackenberg losing the job to McCown (and, it turns out, Petty) would give him "time to grow."

"I would say that he's learning the offense and he didn't have enough playing time yet," the coach said in late August. "We got him some significant playing time. It has nothing to do with his development. He's 22 years old, he has time to grow and he'll grow from it."

Meanwhile, Johnson made it clear that the Jets, who are 0-2, are not tanking this season, presumably in an effort to position themselves for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"It couldn't be further from the truth," Johnson said, via NJ.com's Darryl Slater. "I want to win every game. Every player in that locker room wants to win. What you're seeing, I think, are growing pains. These are young guys. There are some older guys on the team. Some of them, they're doing an extraordinary job. But I think you're going to see this team get better and better and better. That's what I'm looking for. And we are definitely not tanking."

To recap: Hackenberg, he of zero regular-season snaps in 18 games and myriad stories of his practice struggles, has a lot of upside, according to the acting owner, who also wants you to know that the winless Jets are not tanking the season.