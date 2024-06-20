While he may have skipped his team's mandatory minicamp, Aaron Rodgers is still very much in the good graces of Jets owner Woody Johnson.

Johnson recently shared his optimism for Rodgers and the upcoming season by posting the following message on X that included slow-motion footage of the four-time MVP quarterback slinging passes during OTAs.

"[Rodgers] looked as good as ever this spring," Johnson wrote.

By all accounts, Rodgers is back to his normal self after missing virtually all of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery on his Achilles in September. Along with his health, Rodgers' improved supporting case (which includes the offseason additions of former Chargers wideout Mike Williams) have further buoyed expectations for both Rodgers and the Jets in 2024.

Controversy, however, never seems to be too far away from Rodgers, whose unconventional approach to both football and life never ceases to generate headlines. Rodgers once again found himself at the center of various stories after he elected not to attend the Jets' mandatory minicamp.

It's clear, however, based on Johnson's post, that everything is fine between the Jets and Rodgers despite his minicamp absence.