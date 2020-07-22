Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: New York football stadiums will not have fan attendance ( 4:00 )

Jets owner Woody Johnson was recently investigated by the State Department watchdog over allegations that he made inappropriate comments to some of his staff while serving as the United States' ambassador to the United Kingdom, a job he's held since 2017, according to CNN. The alleged comments from Johnson were viewed as both racist and sexist.

One of the main accusations against Johnson is that he made "racist generalizations about Black men and questioned why the Black community celebrates Black History Month," according to CNN. A person in the State Department also told CNN that Johnson would make "cringeworthy" remarks about women. The report also notes that the staff struggled to get Johnson on board for an event that was being held to celebrate International Women's Day.

Johnson didn't address any of the specific allegations when asked for comment by CNN.

"I greatly value the extraordinary work that each and every member of the team does to strengthen and deepen our vital alliance," Johnson said.

Johnson has also been accused of trying to convince the British government to put a future Open Championship at Donald Trump's resort in Scotland, which was a request that Johnson allegedly made at the behest of Trump,

In a statement to CNN, a government spokesperson made it clear that the State Department would be standing by Johnson, despite the allegations.

"We stand by Ambassador Johnson and look forward to him continuing to ensure our special relationship with the UK is strong," the spokesperson said.

Although Johnson has the support of the State Department, he definitely doesn't have the support of one of his star players. After hearing about the allegations, Jets safety Jamal Adams took to Twitter to call for better leadership.

The NFL is also aware of the allegations, but decided to defer to the State Department when asked to comment on the case.

"We are aware of the report and would refer you to the State Department," the league said, via the New York Daily News.

Although Johnson is technically the owner of the Jets, he hasn't actively been making team decisions since taking his government position. After Johnson accepted the ambassador role, the job of running the Jets was handed over to his brother, Chris Johnson. Woody Johnson has owned the Jets since 2000.