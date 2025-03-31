For the last several years, the NFLPA has released report cards, grading each of the league's 32 teams from "A+" to "F" in the following areas: Treatment of Families, Food/Dining Area, Nutritionist/Dietician, Locker Room, Training Room, Training Staff, Weight Room, Strength Coaches, Team Travel, Head Coach and Ownership.

This offseason, one of the teams that fared the worst in the grading was the New York Jets, who dropped from 21st in overall grade in 2024 to 29th in 2025. A major part of that drop was due to the team's ownership grade, where players gave Woody Johnson an "F."

Johnson, for his part, is none too happy about it.

"My first reaction? I think it's totally bogus," Johnson said. He then derided the survey as "not fair" and also said that if players are unhappy, they need to tell him, via Fox Sports. "I can't do anything if you don't tell me."

Johnson's overall grade of "F" ranked 32nd out of the 32 owners. In the dropdown on the team's report card page, the NFLPA elaborated on that grade with the following comments:

Owner Woody Johnson's average rating for perceived willingness to invest in the facilities is 5.58 out of 10 from Jets players, a ranking of 32 out of 32 owners in the league.

The players feel that Johnson does not contribute to a positive team culture, a rank of 32 out of 32.

The players feel that Johnson is somewhat committed to building a competitive team, a rank of 31 of the 32 NFL owners.

Johnson did allow that "we want to improve every day," so perhaps the players' feedback -- which does exist right there in the report card -- will spur him to make some much-needed improvements.