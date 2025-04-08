Zach Wilson's tenure as a New York Jet wasn't all that memorable, not even for Jets owner Woody Johnson. While recently discussing the 2021 quarterback class, Johnson forgot all about Wilson, who the team took at No. 2 overall.

This offseason, the Jets signed free agent quarterback Justin Fields, who was part of that 2021 draft class and went No. 11 overall to the Chicago Bears. While speaking with ESPN's Rich Cimini, Johnson said he felt Fields and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence were the top two quarterbacks in that class.

"I think Justin Fields is going to be a total winner for us. I've been impressed with him since his college days -- it was [Fields] or Trevor Lawrence -- and I think he's going to be really good," Johnson said.

Of course, that begs the question about why the Jets drafted Wilson nine spots ahead of Fields. Then again, Johnson may have wanted to forget about the Wilson era in New York.

Wilson played three seasons with the Jets, completing 57.0% of his passes for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Wilson went 12-21 as a starter for the franchise, and he was traded to the Denver Broncos last year.