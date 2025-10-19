Two young quarterbacks looking to establish themselves as NFL starters face off on Sunday when the New York Jets host the Carolina Panthers. Bryce Young finished last year on a high note but has been hit and miss in 2025. As for the Jets, Justin Fields started the year with a big performance against the Steelers but has struggled since as New York is the lone winless team left in the NFL this year. Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) will miss Sunday's contest.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Panthers are 1.5-point favorites on the road, per SportsLine consensus odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Carolina is a -111 money line favorite (wager $111 to win $100), while the Jets are -108 underdogs. Before you make any Panthers vs. Jets picks, make sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Where to bet on Panthers vs. Jets

Where to watch Panthers vs. Jets on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Panthers vs. Jets betting preview

Odds: Panthers -1.5, over/under 41.5

Carolina has quietly won three of its last four, thanks in large part to two 200-yard scrimmage games from Rico Dowdle over the last two weeks. Chuba Hubbard will be active this week, so it'll be interesting to see how the Panthers split touches in the backfield. Additionally, rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan caught his first two NFL touchdowns last week against the Cowboys. As for the Jets, they need a better performance from Fields this week, especially as top receiver Garrett Wilson is doubtful to play. Fields had just 45 passing yards last week.

Model's Panthers vs. Jets prediction, picks

The Panthers are 3-0 at home but are 0-3 on the road. They also went just 2-6 on the road last year. Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 1-2 ATS on the road. The Jets are 0-6 overall and are 3-3 ATS, going 1-2 at home. Interestingly, both these teams have had four of their six games go Over the total this season. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts another Over as Over 41.5 hits in 55% of simulations.

Panthers vs. Jets score prediction: Jets 24, Panthers 21

