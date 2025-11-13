'Thursday Night Football' kicks off NFL Week 11 with an AFC East rivalry as the New England Patriots host the New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET. Many bettors in the NFL player props market will gravitate towards New England, with it having the likes of Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson and Stefon Diggs. But a winning 'Thursday Night Football' SGP could also involve Jets standout running back Breece Hall and his NFL prop predictions. Coming off a season-high of 42 receiving yards, Hall has an over/under of 15.5 receiving yards among his TNF props.

It may be helpful with your Patriots vs. Jets SGP to know that no team has allowed more receptions to running backs this year than New England. In addition to including Thursday Night Football props in an NFL same-game parlay, you can also include picks versus the spread, on the money line and with the total. Which should you target to make your TNF SGP a winning one? Before locking in any Jets vs. Patriots picks for your 'Thursday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Patriots vs. Jets prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

LIMITED TIME: Use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for $1 JOIN NOW.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Now, the model has analyzed Jets vs. Patriots on 'Thursday Night Football' and locked in three confident best bets for an NFL SGP. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of almost 6-1. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for New York vs. New England here.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top 'Thursday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Patriots vs. Jets, SportsLine's Machine Learning Model says Patriots QB Drake Maye goes Over 236.5 passing yards (-112 at FanDuel). The second-year quarterback has gone over his passing yards prop in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 255.5 yards over this stretch. Maye should see very little deterrence from a Jets defense which recently traded away its two best players in DT Quinnen Williams and CB Sauce Gardner.

Even with those players for most of the season, New York has the fewest interceptions, the sixth-fewest sacks and allows the seventh-highest passer rating. With New England having multiple injured running backs, look for it to lean on Maye's arm over the ground game. Maye is projected to have 271.4 passing yards. This NFL prop is rated 4 stars and could be a part of a winning Thursday Night Football SGP. See which other TNF same-game parlay picks to make here,

How to make Jets vs. Patriots SGP picks

In addition, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model has two other NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better that could be a part of your Patriots vs. Jets SGP picks. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's Thursday Night Football NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top TNF same-game parlay picks you should target with your Jets vs. Patriots predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Thursday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.