Jets place running back Matt Forte on injured reserve, ending his season early

Matt Forte's season is over. The New York Jets announced on Saturday that they've placed the veteran running back on injured reserve, ending his season.

We have activated WR Lucky Whitehead & RB Jahad Thomas from the practice squad and placed RB Matt Forte & RB Akeem Judd on IR.



Forte struggled with a knee injury throughout the season. He was forced to miss three games due to the ailment, and was not able to handle a full workload in several others. He ended up yielding much of the backfield work to Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire, but he was still fairly productive when he did get on the field -- particularly in the passing game. His season ends with him having carried 103 times for 381 yards and two touchdowns while adding 37 catches for 293 yards and an additional score.

Forte may not have played as big a role as he would have liked to, but he turned out to be right when he said before the season that the Jets were better than people thought, and that they would not be in position to tank.

"It's a good thing we don't operate off of what the fans think and what everybody on the outside thinks," Forte said in June, according to The Record. "What we think as a team, that's what's going to happen. And none of us on the team think that we're going to tank. So all I have to say about that is: Bring it."

According to The Record's report, Forte got visibly frustrated when asked if the team has enough talent to compete during the upcoming season.

"I mean, what kind of question is that? Do you expect me to say no? This is a professional football team, we have athletes on this team and in the league it's not about the team that has the most talent on the roster, it's about the guys who have a brotherhood together.

"The [guys who] play on the field, not next to each other, they play for each other. They make sacrifices on the field so the other guys can make plays and that's the kind of culture that we've been creating throughout the off-season here."

The Jets are only 5-10 heading into the final week of the season, but their last three losses came with Josh McCown injured. They were 5-7 before he got hurt during the team's loss to the Broncos. The team was competitive for the balance of the season, and was not nearly the calamity that many expected when Forte so forcefully pushed back over the summer.