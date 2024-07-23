When the New York Jets report to training camp on Tuesday, veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick will not be there. Reddick is set to hold out of camp in an effort to secure a new deal, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. Reddick will be subject to $50,000 fines for each day he misses.

Reddick, 29, was acquired earlier this offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional third-round pick that can become a second-rounder based on Reddick's performance.

Reddick is headed into the final year of his current contract, set to draw a base salary of $14.25 million with a workout bonus of $250,000 and another bonus worth $500,000. He signed the three-year, $45 million deal with the Eagles back in 2022. The $15 million average annual value of his current deal ranks 19th among edge rushers leaguewide, according to Over the Cap.

During his two years in Philadelphia, Reddick made two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro Second Team. He finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting after notching 16 sacks in 2022, then picked up 11 more in 2023. He has recorded at least 11 sacks in each of the last four seasons after he transitioned to the edge full time in 2020.

The Jets brought him in after Bryce Huff, who had been a rotational edge rusher in New York for the last few seasons, signed with Philadelphia in free agency. If and when he reports, Reddick is expected to lead the edge group also including Jermaine Johnson II, Will McDonald IV, Micheal Clemons and Takk McKinley.