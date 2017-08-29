Jets' purge of veterans might not be over as they're reportedly shopping Matt Forte

The New York Jets claim to not be tanking, but they've spent most of this offseason purging their roster of their best veteran contributors. As we detailed back in June:

At the time, Jets running back Matt Forte wanted to make it clear that despite all those departures, the team was not attempting to bottom out.

"It's a good thing we don't operate off of what the fans think and what everybody on the outside thinks," he said. "What we think as a team, that's what's going to happen. And none of us on the team think that we're going to tank. So all I have to say about that is: Bring it."

Well, now Forte may not have much of a say in the matter, because he's reportedly the one on the trade block.

#Jets have gauged trade market for RB Matt Forte, who’s healthy now, per sources. But it’d be very tough to move his $4M guaranteed salary. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2017

Forte is coming off his second straight sub-1,000-yard season and is expected to play second fiddle to Bilal Powell in the Jets' backfield this year if he's not traded. Given his salary, it would be very surprising if any team made a move to trade for him. Anybody that wants him can probably just pick him up for less money if the Jets can't find a trade partner and decide to cut him.

Forte still has a valuable skill set with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, but at 31 years old (he'll be 32 in December), it seems unlikely that anyone would be willing to give him a larger role than that.