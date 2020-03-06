Jets pursuing trade for Redskins Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams, per report

It didn't take long for teams to start lining up in an effort to land longtime Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams. A day after Washington reportedly granted Williams permission to seek a trade out of D.C., the Cleveland Browns have apparently already put the seven-time Pro Bowler on their radar. And now, according to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, the New York Jets are also in on the Williams sweepstakes, pursuing a trade for the lineman ahead of 2020 free agency.

As soon as Williams hit the trading block, the Jets emerged as a logical landing spot for the 31-year-old tackle. New York's current left tackle, 30-year-old Kelvin Beachum, is on track to hit the open market later this month, but even if he weren't set to become a free agent, general manager Joe Douglas may have had reason to pursue an upgrade. Beachum missed three games in 2019 and battled injuries for much of the rest of the year, while former first-round pick Sam Darnold was sacked 33 times in 13 games during a mostly discouraging sophomore campaign under center.

Douglas is also no stranger to investing in older bookends, helping the Philadelphia Eagles re-sign the currently 38-year-old offensive tackle Jason Peters on multiple occasions during his tenure under Howie Roseman. And with more than an estimated $55 million in salary cap space entering the new league year, it's not as if he wouldn't have the resources to give Williams the big contract he desires upon arrival.

As far as potential compensation, the Jets currently own six picks in the 2020 draft, including two third-rounders.