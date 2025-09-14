New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields left Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills a sack by Joey Bosa of the Bills injured him. Fields went to the medical tent and then to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. The play ended a miserable day for Fields, who was just 3-of-11 passing for 37 yards when he left the game.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter with the Jets trailing 30-3, with Bosa sacking Fields leading to a fumble recovered from the Jets. Fields was then taken out of the game to be evaluated for a concussion, with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor taking over the rest of the way. Taylor finished the game by going 7-for-11 passing with 56 yards and a touchdown, but those only amounted to garbage time stats as the Jets fell to 0-2.

Despite playing highly competitively in a narrow loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, the Jets looked listless in their first AFC East matchup of the season, as they were thoroughly handled by the Bills. Fields and Taylor combined to give the Jets just 83 combined passing yards, though Fields added 49 yards in the run game on five carries.