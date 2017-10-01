Jets quarterback Josh McCown is poised to cash in on huge incentives in his contract

Josh McCown is quietly having a strong start to the season for the Jets and is poised to cash in.

At the quarter point of the season, the veteran quarterback is nearing some significant paydays. McCown, signed for $6 million this season as a bridge quarterback with the Jets very focused on passers in the 2018 NFL Draft, is playing at a high level, and he has the opportunity to make much more.

McCown's deal has some of the larger per-week bonuses in recent contract history, with him able to earn $125,000 every Sunday that he plays. In order to unlock those bonuses, McCown must appear in 50 percent of the team's offensive plays, and he'll be halfway to that goal following Sunday's start against the Jaguars. If he makes that eighth start, that would trigger $1M in incentives to that point, and he'd be able to make an additional $125,000 for each week after that. Per-week incentives/bonuses are usually in the $25,000 range if included in a contract, though some outliers have reached as high as $250,000 (but those contracts are often for oft-injured or players with significant off-field issues).

Bryce Petty is currently the Jets backup QB -- though he does project to be a starter –--with Christian Hackenberg the third quarterback. The expectation was that McCown would likely make way for one of the younger quarterbacks at some point this season, but, with the Jags and Browns the next two opponents, New York could end up with better expectations for 2017, at least in the short term.

The schedule turns more difficult after that, but McCown has stabilized a limited offense. He ranks third in the NFL, completing 69 percent of his passes, and has a 91.3 rating this far this season.