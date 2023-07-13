The New York Jets have made Quinnen Williams the latest in a string of defensive linemen to get a significant long-term contract this offseason. The Jets and Williams agreed on a four-year, $96 million contract extension that contains $66 million in guaranteed money, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, who adds Williams' total deal is worth $105 million that also includes a fifth-year option.

Jets owner Woody Johnson tweeted at the star defensive tackle moments after the new deal was reported.

Williams, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, quickly blossomed into one of the best players on New York's defense, and last season had his best year yet. Williams totaled 12 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 28 quarterback hits in 2022, making the Pro Bowl and finishing seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting while also being named a First Team All-Pro.

Already this offseason, interior defensive linemen like Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence, Daron Payne, and Javon Hargrave signed contracts that averaged at least $20 million per year, but Williams' $24 million average annual value tops them all. Among interior linemen, that figure ranks second to only Aaron Donald.

The reported guarantee figure of $66 million initially appears to dwarf the sums received by the aforementioned linemen who signed earlier this offseason, but it is worth noting that early reports often contain higher dollar figures and stronger guarantee language than what is eventually revealed in the actual contracts. Still, Williams appears to have been made the highest-paid non-Aaron Donald interior defensive lineman in the league, receiving a contract on par with some of the best edge rushers like Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby.

Heading into his age-26 season as one of the anchors of what should be one of the NFL's best defenses, Williams is now also a very, very wealthy man.