Jets' Quinnen Williams arrested at New York airport for alleged gun possession with reportedly unloaded weapon
The former No. 3 overall pick just wrapped up his rookie season
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly carrying a gun through LaGuardia Airport, according to the New York Post. Williams, who just wrapped up his rookie season with the Jets, was attempting to board a departing flight out of New York when he was arrested around 9 p.m. for criminal possession of a weapon, a Port Authority spokesperson said.
According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Williams was carrying a Glock 19 handgun in a carry-on bag when he was arrested at the Delta check-in counter. The gun is reportedly licensed to Williams in the state of Alabama. Under New York law, a concealed weapon is usually only legal if it is licensed in the state of New York. According to the Post, Williams' agent, Nicole Lynn, tweeted earlier Thursday that a large group of Young Money APAA Sports clients were traveling to Mexico for an event.
On Friday, the Port Authority Police issued a revised statement saying Williams did not have ammunition in his possession after an earlier statement indicated he did possess ammunition. This is important because under state law, a gun can be deemed "loaded" if the owner is carrying ammunition in close proximity to the gun.
"Mr. Williams respects and follows the law," a statement from Williams' attorney, Alex Spiro, read. "There was allegedly a technical issue with the manner in which the lawfully owned firearm was stored -- and we expect the matter to be resolved shortly."
Williams was taken by the Jets with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. After his final season at Alabama, he was awarded the Outland Trophy, which is given to the nation's best interior lineman. Williams' first NFL season got off to a bit of a slow start, as he injured his ankle in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills and missed the next two games. In all, Williams recorded 28 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks in 13 regular season games.
Williams will be arraigned March 25 in Queens County criminal court, according to the Queens District Attorney's office.
