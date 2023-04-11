New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are the final additions to the star-studded saltwater fishing tournament "The Catch, presented by Fritos." The single-day competition is taking place at Fontainebleau Miami Beach and will be broadcasted live on CBS on Saturday, April 15.

Williams is coming off a breakout season that earned him a First Team All-Pro selection. He said he is looking forward to spending some time by the water for the event.

"I can't wait to show off my fishing game on 'The Catch,'" Williams told CBS Sports. "I enjoy fishing, watched some of the SFC events on TV last year, and I'm excited to partner with the best SFC anglers and compete against other NFL players."

Williams and Hopkins are just two of the athletes who will be divided into two teams captained by the Sport Fishing Championship's Billfish Championship top names. They will all be competing in the coastal waters off Miami while showcasing the Coast Guard Foundation -- a non-profit organization that supports active U.S. Coast Guard members, veterans and their families.

The tournament will use SFC's catch-and-release scoring system. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will also have captain titles, as they are both avid anglers. Here is the complete list of the NFL stars competing in "The Catch":