The New York Jets will start veteran Tyrod Taylor at quarterback when they visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 of the NFL season. Rookie New York coach Aaron Glenn has finally had enough of Justin Fields under center and will instead hand the ball to Taylor. New York (2-8) is exactly the sort of opposition Baltimore (5-5) wants to see as the Ravens try to climb back towards a spot in the playoffs.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Ravens are 13.5-point favorites, according to the latest Jets vs. Ravens consensus odds. The over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Click here to bet Jets vs. Ravens at BetMGM Sportsbook

Where to watch Jets vs. Ravens on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 23

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Jets vs. Ravens betting preview

Odds: Ravens -13.5, over/under 44.5

The Jets are having a dismal campaign at 2-8, but they've managed to go 5-5 against the spread. New York is 6-4 to the Over. The Ravens have clawed their way back to .500 at 5-5, although they're 4-6 against the spread. Baltimore is 7-3 to the Over, although two of the last three Ravens games have gone Under -- coinciding with the Baltimore defense finally getting healthy.

Jets vs. Ravens SGP

Over 44.5 (-110, FanDuel)

Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown scorer (+195, FanDuel)

Tyrod Taylor Under 189.5 passing yards (-114, FanDuel)

Final odds: +884 at FanDuel (wager $100 to win $884)

Model's Jets vs. Ravens score prediction, picks

The model expects yet another Jets loss and for the Ravens to climb above .500. Baltimore wins in a whopping 82% of the simulations, though the Jets offer more money line betting value. The Over hits in 72% of the simulations, and the Jets cover in 52%.

Jets vs. Ravens score prediction: Ravens 34, Jets 20

