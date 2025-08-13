Breece Hall is in the final year of his rookie contract with the New York Jets, but does not expect an extension before the start of the season. And with recent deals finalized for Kyren Williams and James Cook at the position, Hall addressed his own situation with New York after practice.

"They've done more than me," Hall said, according to The Athletic. "They've been in better situations. I feel like I'm just as talented as anyone but those two guys deserve their payday and got what they deserve."

Hall makes a valid point that Williams and Cook have "done more" production wise. However, the "better situations" belief could be viewed as a dig at the Jets, whose inefficient rushing attack was well-documented and even drove Aaron Rodgers' diatribe this offseason the team's struggles.

Hall, who carried the football three times in New York's preseason opener, will earn a $3.4 million salary this season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. If he inks a deal with the Jets, it may not be until later in the year or after his fourth season with the franchise comes to an end.

Expect the Jets to feature a three-running back rotation with Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis and Hall.

"I'm not really expecting it before the season," Hall said before the start of preseason camp. "We got a new head coach, new GM, and obviously I wasn't drafted by them. I'm not their guy. So for me, I gotta prove it every day. I think I got a chip on my shoulder. I feel like right now, it's my last chance. It's always been, 'He's got potential' but now I want to be the product. It's all just about putting my head down and working. I don't really want to discuss all the other stuff. I just try to worry about ball right now."

Hall recorded 463 yards as a rookie in 2022 out of Iowa State before rushing for 994 yards on 223 carries the following year with five touchdowns. Last season, Hall finished with 876 yards and five touchdowns on 209 attempts as one of the team's leaders despite an inconsistent offensive attack.

The Jets brought in Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey as coach and general manager, respectively, when they cleaned house and revamped their staff at the beginning of the year. Finalizing a new deal for Hall was not one of the team's offseason priorities, but the ballcarrier seems to have used that as motivation.

This is a vital season for Hall, who must prove during his fourth season that he's an integral weapon for this offense moving forward.