Jets receivers Quincy Enunwa and Josh Bellamy to miss 2020 season on PUP list

We may be several months away from the preseason, but the New York Jets already know that they will be without two of their wideouts entering 2020. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Jets would be placing wide receivers Quincy Enunwa and Josh Bellamy on the reserve/PUP list. Both players are dealing with significant injuries and will not play for the Jets this season.

In the season opener last year, Enunwa suffered a neck injury that knocked him out for the rest of the 2019 season. He made just one catch for negative-4 yards. It was the second season-ending neck injury Enunwa had suffered in the past three years, as he missed the entire 2017 campaign with a neck issue as well. In 41 career games, he has recorded 119 catches for 1,617 yards and five touchdowns.

Rapoport added that Enunwa's future is uncertain -- even though he signed a four-year, $36 million deal in December of 2018. He's played just one game after signing that deal and is guaranteed $6 million for 2020.

As for Bellamy, he signed a two-year deal with the Jets last offseason but played in just seven games before being placed on injured reserve. In all, the 30-year-old caught just two passes for 20 yards. A former undrafted free agent out of Louisville, Bellamy had stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins before finally finding a home with the Chicago Bears in 2014. After five seasons, he decided to take his talents to New York.

It's been a rough offseason for the Jets at the receiver position, as they also lost Robby Anderson in free agency. They did sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Breshad Perriman and draft Denzel Mims out of Baylor in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but Enunwa was someone who the Jets believed could be special. Now, it's uncertain whether he will ever play again.