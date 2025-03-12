The New York Jets are moving on from five-time Pro Bowl linebacker and team captain C.J. Mosley, they announced Wednesday.

New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn praised Mosley and his years of contribution to the team. "It is hard to move on from a player like C.J. Mosley who has given everything of himself to an organization. From everything we learned about C.J. -- he is a passionate leader, who put the New York Jets first and got the most out of his teammates," Glenn said in a team statement. "We wish him and his family the best as he moves forward with his career."

Jets owner Woody Johnson also thanked Mosley, highlighting some of the strengths he saw in the linebacker over the last six years.

"C.J. was the epitome of a class act as a teammate, player, and leader for the last six seasons," Johnson said in a statement. "The passion and commitment he brought each day to the organization inspired his teammates to give their all. We sincerely thank C.J. for his countless sacrifices and dedication, and wish him all the best moving forward."

The 32-year-old joined the Jets ahead of the 2019 season and played in 56 total games, with 55 starts, for Gang Green in five years of play. He sat out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time calling MetLife Stadium home, he had 504 tackles, including 300 solo tackles with 3.5 sacks.

Mosley played in just four games in 2024 due to injuries, finishing with 17 total tackles. The veteran injured his toe during their Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans and injured his neck ahead of the Jets Week 8 game.

With Mosley sidelined, Jamien Sherwood stepped in at middle linebacker, who re-signed with the team this week.

Before playing in New York, Mosley spent five years with the Baltimore Ravens. In total, he has 1,083 total tackles, including 687 solo tackles and 12.0 sacks in his career. He's also recorded 12 interceptions, 53 pass deflections, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and three touchdowns since he joined the league as a first round pick in 2017.