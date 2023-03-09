With Aaron Rodgers rumors swirling, the New York Jets made a move that frees up more space in the event that Rodgers does decide to play for Gang Green. New York is reportedly releasing wideout Braxton Berrios in a move that saves them $5 million in cap space, according to ESPN. The two sides were reportedly trying to work out a restructure.

The news of Berrios' release came moments before the Jets agreed to send late-round draft compensation to the Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark, via NFL Media.

An All-Pro kickoff returner in 2021, Berrios caught just 18 passes for 145 yards last season. He caught a combined 107 passes for 1,085 yards and five touchdowns in his four seasons with New York. Berrios also had four rushing scores.

The Jets started the day with just over $3 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, so the release of Berrios more than doubled New York's available cap space.

New York needs as much funds as possible should they acquire Rodgers, who reportedly met with Jets brass earlier this week. Along with financial accommodations, the Jets will likely have to send multiple high draft picks to the Packers in exchange for the four-time league MVP.

Losing Berrios hurts the Jets' special teams, but New York still has a more than capable receiving corps that is led by reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.