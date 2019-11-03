Jets reportedly asked about two Cowboys All-Pro linemen in Jamal Adams trade talks
The Jets asked for Cowboys All-Pro Zack Martin or Tyron Smith when attempting to trade Adams
The New York Jets went for broke when the Dallas Cowboys asked for Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams just hours prior to the trade deadline. The Cowboys weren't giving up the lynchpin of their team to make a trade for Adams happen.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jets asked the Cowboys if they were willing to part ways with All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, who has made the Pro Bowl all five seasons of his career and is arguably the best right guard in football. The Cowboys declined to give up Martin, so the Jets asked about All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, which was also a "no" from the Cowboys.
Can't fault the Jets for trying, but trying to get the Cowboys to deal one of their top two offensive linemen is stuff fantasy football owners attempt to pull off in hope the other team accepts. The Cowboys, built upon the strength of their offensive line, weren't going to part ways with two of the best players on their team to upgrade at safety.
Adams was bothered by the trade talks surrounding him in the aftermath of the Jets listening to offers, but cleared the air with Jets CEO Christopher Johnson later in the week. The Jets Pro Bowl safety still hasn't talked to head coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas.
The Jets are looking to rebuild their football team in a different image under Douglas, who was hired as general manager in June. New York wants to rebuild its offense behind a strong offensive line in order to protect quarterback Sam Darnold. The Jets have given up a NFL-high 34 sacks on the season, while allowing 56 quarterback hits. New York is average 3.8 yards per play (last in NFL), 3.2 yards per carry (30th in NFL) and 4.8 yards per pass (last in NFL), all a product of a poor offensive line.
At the end of the day, the Jets wanted more high draft picks if they couldn't get the offensive lineman they wanted. They have four picks in the first three rounds, but (per Rapoport) wanted a first-round and two second-round picks for the 24-year old Adams.
