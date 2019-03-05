Jets reportedly contact Steelers about trading for Antonio Brown; are Raiders still the favorites?

A new team has entered conversations with the Pittsburgh Steelers about trading for wide receiver Antonio Brown.

That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said Tuesday that the New York Jets "have made contact" with Pittsburgh regarding a potential deal. Rapoport stopped short of providing details of the talks, so it remains to be seen whether the Jets, like a handful of other speculated teams, are simply checking in on the Steelers' asking price for the Pro Bowl wideout. But New York is better positioned than most to absorb a large contract considering its 2019 salary cap space, and the team could be in the market for another weapon for quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Oakland Raiders have been the "most consistently interested" in landing Brown, Rapoport noted. ESPN's Adam Schefter previously listed Jon Gruden and the Raiders as one of the most likely suitors for Brown, who's publicly declared his intent to move on from the Steelers and has been openly marketed by Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert. Oakland also has three first-round draft picks this year, and reports indicate Colbert is seeking at least one first-rounder for Brown.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora talked about the likelihood of a Raiders-Antonio Brown pairing on CBS Sports HQ Tuesday but cautioned that Brown isn't the only big-name pass catcher Oakland is after. They are also interested in New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr., he reported, and they would "far and away" prefer landing him over Brown.

Contrary to a suggestion by The Philadelphia Inquirer's Zach Berman that the Philadelphia Eagles are not interested in Brown, La Canfora added that the Eagles are "monitoring" Brown's situation, as are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins.