Jets reportedly giving Cody Parkey a tryout as they continue kicker search for start of season
Cody Parkey and Younghoe Koo are reportedly getting tryouts from Jets
The New York Jets are still searching for a kicker, giving two veterans a shot to make the team as the regular season opener is just over a week away. Per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are bringing in Cody Parkey and Younghoe Koo for a kicker tryout after current kicker Taylor Bertolet struggled this preseason.
Bertolet's job didn't appear in jeopardy until the Jets' final preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he finished 2 of 5 on field goal attempts with the longest kick going 39 yards. He finished the preseason 5 of 8, going 2 of 4 on extra point attempts.
Parkey, released by the Bears months after the infamous "double doink" kick, is arguably one of the better kickers on the free agent market. Parkey finished 23 of 30 on kicks with the Bears last season (76.7 percent), going 10 of 14 on kicks over 40 yards. A 2014 Pro Bowler with the Philadelphia Eagles, Parkey has converted 83.9 percent of field goal attempts in his five year career.
Koo, who won the Los Angeles Chargers kicker competition in 2017, made just three of his six attempts in his rookie season before being let go. He was not with a team during the 2018 regular season before signing with the Alliance of American Football. Koo went 15 of 15 in field goal attempts for the Atlanta Legends, but didn't attempt a kick over 38 yards.
New York is still scrambling for a kicker after Chandler Catanzaro surprisingly retired from the NFL following a forgettable preseason opener in which he missed two extra points in the Jets' first preseason game. Bertolet had three preseason games to win the job, but the Jets appear to be searching elsewhere.
