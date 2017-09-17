Jets reportedly wanted to draft Derek Carr, Odell Beckham in 2014 but GM passed

The Jets are fielding one of the worst rosters over the last decade and careening unabated toward the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Picking on them for draft mistakes feels a little mean. But, whatever, let's do it anyway.

We already knew, if you buy what Rex Ryan was selling, that the Jets were trying to trade for Odell Beckham Jr. during his rookie year. Turns out, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN, they were interested in drafting him as well.

But it gets worse: Cimini reports there was a faction of people inside the Jets front office that wanted to select Derek Carr and viewed the Fresno State quarterback as a legitimate franchise QB. Quarterbacks coach David Lee "told people they should draft Carr" even with Geno Smith, who was drafted the year before, on the roster. Naturally no one listened, including ex-GM John Idzik.

From Cimini:

No matter. Sources said Idzik and his scouts had doubts about Carr because of a lackluster bowl game and the belief -- shared by others around the league -- that he'd turn out like his older brother, former draft bust David Carr.

Additionally, Cimini reported that the Jets even tried to trade up near where Carr went, inquiring about a deal to move up to No. 39 overall and select Marqise Lee, who the Jaguars ended up selecting. Instead the Jets would stand pat and draft Jace Amaro, even though the front office was warned to, according to Cimini, "run away" from Amaro because of questions about his toughness.

But that isn't all Jets fans should feel sick about. Cimini also pointed out that the Jets were interested in trading up for Beckham, who ultimately ended up going No. 12 to the Giants. The Jets apparently talked to teams about making a move up from No. 18 to a spot in the top 11 picks to grab Beckham.

Pretty brutal "what if" scenario, because the Jets would end up grabbing Calvin Pryor at No. 18. The only good news in all of this? There wasn't a chance of having BOTH Carr and Beckham on the team, because the Jets would have needed to give up a second-round pick in order to grab Beckham.

It's a very small consolation prize for a team that has one player -- Dakota Dozier -- on the roster from a horrendous 2014 draft class.