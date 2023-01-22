The New York Jets are searching for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Mike LaFleur earlier this month, and they are reportedly interested in hiring an assistant from one of their rivals. Per NFL Media, the Jets have requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

The 33-year-old Brady is wrapping up his first season as the Bills quarterbacks coach. Previously, he spent a little less than two years as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, but was fired in Dec. 2021 after he couldn't get the offense off the ground while the team went through multiple quarterback changes. Teddy Bridgewater was a one-and-done in 2020, and then the position completely fell apart in 2021, as Carolina cycled through Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and P.J. Walker.

There's a bit more to Brady than him just being the assistant that worked with the unicorn Josh Allen for one season. In fact, after just one year as an assistant in the NFL, Brady reportedly received requests to interview for several different head coaching vacancies. Brady's biggest accomplishment came back in 2019, when he served as LSU's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

In his one season with LSU, the Tigers went undefeated with college football's top-ranked offense, winning the College Football Playoff while Joe Burrow picked up the Heisman Trophy. Under Brady's guidance, star wideouts Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase both recorded over 1,500 yards receiving, and combined for 38 receiving touchdowns.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media did mention that it's unclear if Brady would take the Jets promotion if offered since he loves Buffalo, but New York is reportedly interested in his services.