The New York Jets scored a remarkable 20-14 upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, marking the first time the Jets franchise had ever defeated the Eagles. One of the headlines that came out of this matchup actually had nothing to do with the game, as Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen on the field before kickoff throwing passes without crutches just one month after undergoing surgery for a torn Achilles.

Rodgers, of course, suffered the injury on New York's first drive of the season on Sept. 11. It was thought to be season-ending, but Rodgers has always maintained that "anything is possible" regarding a potential return in 2023. If his Sunday appearance was any indication, Rodgers is way ahead of schedule in his recovery.

During an appearance on NFL Network on Tuesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed he was just as surprised as all of us to see Rodgers standing on a football field without assistance, throwing passes. Saleh says the four-time NFL MVP is fueled by doubt.

"I'm one of those guys searching, like, 'Is he supposed to do this?' " Saleh said, via NFL.com. "I've coached Richard Sherman, who was coming off his Achilles. I've got friends who have had Achilles injuries, and what he's doing, according to them, is absolutely ridiculous. For him to be walking already, I wouldn't put anything past him. He is a big believer in manifestation; you are who you think you are, and you become what you think about. He is willing himself to return faster than what you're supposed to be.

"I think he's fueled by doubt -- I don't think, I know -- he's fueled by doubt. The more you doubt him, the more fuel he has. He's on a mission. There's one thing I've learned about him, in my very short time with him, is that when he's got something on his mind and he wants to prove something, he's going to prove it. So, a lot of people can doubt him, but I'm not doubting him. We're leaving the door open for him but it's amazing to see how hard he's been working and the intent at which he's been doing it."

NFL Media previously reported that Rodgers is aiming for a mid-January return. The star quarterback reportedly underwent an innovative surgery last month to accelerate the rehabilitation process. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed a procedure where he placed an internal brace called a "speed bridge" on Rodgers' left Achilles. It reportedly does not guarantee a speedy recovery, but it does strengthen the repair itself.

So, is Rodgers really capable of coming back later this season? After suffering a torn Achilles at 39 years old?

"Your guess is as good as mine," Saleh said. "Like I said, we're leaving that door open for him. Everything says he shouldn't be able to do this. Any medical professional, anyone who's been through an Achilles injury, they're all saying there's no way. But don't tell him that. Like I said, the more you doubt him and the more you doubt whether or not he's able to do it, I think it just fuels him. I mean, if I was going to bet -- even though gambling is illegal for employees -- I would bet on him, not against him."

CBS Sports HQ injury expert Marty Jaramillo believes Rodgers is "absolutely" on pace to return this season.

"He's moving almost three times as fast as traditional protocols," Jaramillo said. "No boot, no crutches, minimal limp. It's quite exponential. There is no precedent for this type of recovery following an Achilles tear. He is beating back Father Time."

Jaramillo estimates Rodgers could be ready to play 12-14 weeks after surgery, which could mean a return to the lineup as early as Week 15. The Jets currently sit at 3-3 and in third place in the AFC East. Could Rodgers return during a pivotal point in the schedule? It sounds like no one is ruling it out.