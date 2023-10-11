Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has established himself as one of the best in the game, and the New York Jets will get their first-ever look at him Sunday. Hurts is 22-1 in his last 23 starts and has won 11 straight road starts, so the Jets defense has its work cut out for it.

Hurts could join Joe Montana and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks since the merger to win 12 straight road starts. One reason Hurts is so dangerous is because of his dual-threat ability. Hurts has rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns in five games this season. He ranks second in QB rushing yards behind Lamar Jackson (265 yards), and his four rushing touchdowns are tied for seventh among all rushers this year.

Hurts and the Eagles offense are also known for the "Tush Push," a special yet controversial QB sneak that is nearly unstoppable. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about the "Tush Push" on Wednesday, and he said he needs all of his defenders getting a hit on Hurts when he takes it upon himself to be a ball-carrier. Except he put it in a more humorous way.

"You know the reality is that they're really good at it and it feels like the quarterback is wearing a bulletproof vest when you look at him he's got all that padding on. We're gonna do our best to try to stop it." Saleh said, via SNY. "But if the quarterback carries the ball, we've gotta give him 11 kisses, and just figure out a way to do that."

Having 11 players get "kisses" on Hurts when he attempts the "Tush Push" is a solid idea. The Jets do have one of the best defenses in the league, so we'll see if Saleh can cook up a way to stop Philly's dominance in short-yardage situations.