Football fans will have to wait a while longer to see Aaron Rodgers back on the field for the New York Jets. Head coach Robert Saleh said on Tuesday that Rodgers is unlikely to play in any of New York's three preseason contests. The Jets are set to take on the Commanders on Aug. 10, the Panthers on Aug. 17 and the Giants on Aug. 24.

Shortly after Saleh publicly laid out the plans for his starter, Rodgers responded, saying he was unaware that he would be sidelined for the preseason games.

"News to me," Rodgers said (via the New York Post) when asked about his head coach's comments.

The 40-year-old said not playing has nothing to do with his recovery status. Rodgers explained that he feels ready to go.

"I don't have any restrictions. I am doing [QB] keepers and roll-outs," the future Hall of Famer said.

Rodgers, who was acquired via trade last offseason from the Green Bay Packers, tore his Achilles just four snaps into the Jets' season. Despite repeated proclamations that he might return down the stretch, Rodgers missed the entirety of the 2023 campaign. This offseason, he has been busy skipping minicamp and flirting with a third-party vice-presidential run while rehabbing from the injury.

The Jets are depending on not just Rodgers, but also players like Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and Mike Williams to buck recent trends and remain healthy, in order to reach the lofty goals they have set for themselves. New York surrendered second-round picks in both 2023 and 2024 in exchange for Rodgers, a swap of 2023 first-round picks, and a 2023 fifth-rounder, only to see the team's hopes dashed in the first game of the Rodgers era. After his injury, Zach Wilson again struggled badly under center, while Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle did not fare much better.

The Jets decided this offseason to move on from that trio in favor of veteran backup Tyrod Taylor and fifth-round pick Jordan Travis to work behind Rodgers. Travis remains on the non-football injury list while rehabbing from a brutal ankle injury suffered down the stretch of his final collegiate season, so Taylor undrafted free agent Andrew Peasley and Adrian Martinez could get the majority of the reps during the preseason until he returns.

The first we'll see of Rodgers will likely come in the team's Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers, which will be the debut of this year's "Monday Night Football" slate of games.