The New York Jets will arguably need all the help they can get against their rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but all signs point to quarterback Sam Darnold playing without one of his primary pass targets in Week 1. Coach Adam Gase confirmed Friday that second-round wide receiver Denzel Mims will miss the day's practice ahead of the club's 2020 opener, telling reporters "it's not looking good" for the rookie to suit up against the Bills to start the season.

The 22-year-old Baylor product was a full participant in Jets practice to start the week, then was downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday because of a hamstring issue. Gase said Friday, however, that Mims is now nursing injuries to both of his hamstrings, making it unlikely the wideout will make his NFL debut until at least Week 2.

Mims is listed as fourth at WR on most projected Jets depth charts, behind starters Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Chris Hogan. But both Crowder (hamstring) and Perriman (knee) are also overcoming injuries, and Mims was added this offseason to inject life into a sputtering supporting cast around Darnold. It stands to reason, then, that his expected absence could have at least some impact on New York's Week 1 plans, with reserve Braxton Berrios potentially in line for more snaps out wide.