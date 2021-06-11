The New York Jets' goal in 2021 is to find evidence that the franchise is moving in the right direction. First-year head coach Robert Saleh's energy is a welcomed addition to this team, and they also have a new quarterback in rookie Zach Wilson. While most of the attention has been on the No. 2 overall pick through OTAs, there's another rookie who has reportedly been putting on a show.

The Jets selected former Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore with the second pick in the second round. While he was the sixth wide receiver taken, he was regarded by many pundits as a first-round talent. The 5-foot-10, 178-pound wideout is not someone who stands out in the huddle, but when the ball is snapped, he has more often than not become the center of attention.

"His work ethic is off the charts," Saleh said, via the Associated Press. "His mindset is off the charts. We're excited to continue working with him so we can see him get better."

According to Dennis Waszak Jr. of the AP, Moore has made catch after impressive catch for the Jets through rookie camp and OTAs. With fellow new addition Corey Davis missing some time due to injury and Jamison Crowder out due to a contract matter, Moore has had chances to prove what he's capable of at the next level.

In his final season at Ole Miss, Moore was a consensus All-American and named First Team All-SEC. He had one of the best campaigns of any wide receiver in the country, as he exploded for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns on 86 receptions. Moore says he was simply brought in to play football, and that he's going to do just that for the team that took a chance on him.

"Football is football," Moore said. "At the end of the day, I know that obviously it's going to be played at a higher level here, but you've got to adjust. You know, I'm here for a reason."