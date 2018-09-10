Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold throws a horrible pick-six on his first-ever NFL snap
Darnold couldn't have gotten off to a worse start
It took one snap for Sam Darnold to look like a Jets quarterback.
After winning the starting job over Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater this summer, the No. 3 overall pick made his debut Monday night against the Lions. The Jets lost the coin toss, but the Lions deferred, giving Darnold a chance to shake off the nerves by getting under center immediately.
Consider the nerves shaken off. On the very first snap from scrimmage, Darnold faked a handoff, rolled out to his right, and then decided to loft a floater to the other side of the field where Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs was waiting. Diggs picked off the pass and returned it for a touchdown, giving the Lions a very early 7-0 lead and providing Darnold with the worst possible start to his career.
This looks like a Jets quarterback all right:
On the bright side, Darnold just joined a very exclusive club that includes a Hall of Famer. So, he's got that going for him.
Obviously, one play won't end up defining Darnold's career. Every rookie quarterback goes through growing pains. The Jets are just wisely getting that part of his development out of the way instead of sticking him on the bench behind a bridge quarterback like McCown. This is what was expected out of a 21-year-old rookie quarterback. Nobody should panic.
On the other hand, this is the most Jets thing to happen since the butt fumble. The Jets can draft new players, change coaches, and sign stars in free agency, but the Jets are still the Jets. And I gotta say, it's nice to have some consistency in the NFL for a change.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Raiders vs. Rams: Top Vegas expert picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of the Rams and has locked in a pick for Monday Night...
-
Here's the offer Rams made for Mack
We already knew the Rams were interested, but now we know what they offered the Raiders
-
Doug Baldwin reportedly has torn MCL
Russell Wilson might be without his favorite target for a few weeks
-
Fitzmagic made way to son's fantasy team
Fitzmagic would go on to utterly shred the Saints
-
Gruden: Mack didn't want to play here
A week after trading their best player, the Raiders are trying to control the damage
-
MNF: Lions-Jets odds, picks, predictions
RJ White also finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest