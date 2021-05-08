The New York Jets are looking forward to a fresh start in 2021, and their new chapter began on Friday with rookie minicamp. All eyes were on new quarterback Zach Wilson, but there was also attention given to first-year head coach Robert Saleh. The defensive-minded leader has been charged with this rebuild, and he may just be the guy who can pull it off.

Saleh is known for his energy and his personality. Possessing both undoubtedly helps in fostering a culture of success -- which is exactly what general manager Joe Douglas is hoping for. While Saleh hasn't been an NFL head coach before, it didn't take long for him to make a positive impact on his newest players.

"I rock with him already," rookie running back Michael Carter said, via The New York Post. "I can't wait to play for him. He's a great coach already. He wants to win. He wants to have fun doing it. He wants to have high energy and that's me. So, I'm excited to play for him."

Rookie offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker echoed Carter's sentiments, and said that Saleh's energy is so easy to sense because it's never turned off.

"It's in everything," Vera-Tucker said. "I met him in person last week and he had a lot of energy. You see it on the field when he was back in San Francisco coaching up the defense always bringing that energy and in team meetings as well. He always has, I guess, a chip on his shoulder. He always wants us to work our butts off, which we will."

Saleh's personality and infectious energy won't win games for the Jets, but he does seem like someone who can get the most out of his players and is eager to chase down success.