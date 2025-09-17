The New York Jets will not have their starting quarterback when they travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, as coach Aaron Glenn ruled out Justin Fields due to the concussion he suffered in the loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tyrod Taylor will start for the Jets.

Fields left in the fourth quarter last week when he came down on the back of his head during a sack. After completing 16 of 22 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields completed just 3 of 11 passes for 27 yards against the Bills. His 27% completion percentage marked his lowest ever in an NFL start.

Taylor completed 7 of 11 passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in relief of Fields on Sunday. This week marks the veteran's first start for the Jets, and his first since the 2023 season when Taylor was a member of the New York Giants. Over 15 seasons, the 36-year-old signal-caller has gone 28-28-1 as a starter. This will be the sixth different team Taylor has started for.

With Fields out, more pressure will be on Breece Hall to carry the run game, and produce as a pass-catching option. He has a tough task ahead of him, as the Bucs run defense ranks No. 5 through two weeks with 76.5 rushing yards allowed per game.