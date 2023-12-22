New York's topsy-turvy season under center continues as the Jets roll into Week 16. On Friday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that quarterback Zach Wilson will not clear concussion protocol in time for the team's matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and has been ruled out. In his place, the Jets will turn to Trevor Siemian.

Wilson left Sunday's loss to the Dolphins in the second quarter due to a head injury and was later placed in concussion protocol. Before departing with the injury, Wilson completed four of his 11 passes for 26 yards and was sacked four times. Saleh added that it's a possibility Wilson clears protocol in time for their Week 17 game in Cleveland against the Browns.

Brett Rypien is the other quarterback on the Jets roster and will back up Siemian. While Aaron Rodgers was activated onto the 53-man roster to continue practicing with the team and working on his rehab from that torn Achilles he suffered in Week 1, Saleh reaffirmed that he will not be back this season and will not be the team's emergency third quarterback.

This was Wilson's second stint as New York's starter after taking over for the injured Rodgers in the opener. The Jets went 3-6 with Wilson as their starter before the coaching staff opted to bench him in Week 11 and Week 12. They then turned back to the former No. 2 overall pick in Week 13 where he had his best performance of the season, throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns, which resulted in him winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

As for Siemian, he's in his second stint with the team after signing with the practice squad back in late September and being activated to the 53-man roster last month. He has appeared in two games for the Jets this season and completed 48.7% of his passes for 176 yards and two interceptions during those spot appearances. Sunday will be Siemian's first start since Week 12 of last year when he was with the Bears and that start coincidentally came against the Jets, whom he lost to, 31-10.

Siemian will be the fourth different quarterback to start for New York this season.