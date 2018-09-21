Jets running back pulls off arguably grossest TD celebration of 2018, coach not happy

Ever since the NFL implemented a looser celebration rule for touchdowns last season, it's become almost impossible for a player to get flagged for celebrating. However, there are still some celebrations out there that will definitely draw a flag and Jets running back Isaiah Crowell gave us a perfect example of one during his team's 21-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

After scoring a second-quarter touchdown against his former team, Crowell decided to put the "Browns" in Cleveland's team name: The running back celebrated the score by using the football as toilet paper and pretending to wipe himself.

Isaiah Crowell touchdown celebration pic.twitter.com/78tC7bzyZL — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) September 21, 2018

If the NFL gives out an award for grosses touchdown celebration of 2018, that will almost certainly win.

After he was done wiping, Crowell threw the ball into the stands, which basically means that someone went home with the worst souvenir ever.

After the game, Jets coach Todd Bowles made it very clear to Crowell that he was unhappy with the celebration.

"That was inexcusable," Bowles said, via Ohio.com. "We addressed it. It will never happen again."

Despite the fact that it looked like Crowell was taking a shot at the Browns, the running back claims that his celebration was a "spur of the moment" decision.

"I didn't think about the touchdown celebration before the game," Crowell said. "It was just the spur of the moment, but I need to control myself. I don't think it had to do with the stadium I was at, I just feel like it was spur of the moment."

If it was spur of the moment, that makes the celebration arguably weirder. In that case, it means that after scoring a touchdown in a primetime NFL game, his first instinct was to wipe his lower backside with the football. Unless he had to go to the bathroom when he scored, that seems like a weird instinct.

Crowell spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Cleveland, before signing with the Jets in March, so it definitely felt like there was a revenge factor here, even if he won't admit it.

After being penalized on the play, it seems that Crowell is also expecting a fine from the league, and if that happens, it doesn't sound like he'll be appealing it.

"You have to play the game with passion and that is the way I play," Crowell said. "I did it so I have to accept whatever punishment comes with the celebration. I know that I can't put my teammates in that position."

Crowell rushed for 34 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. The running back's second score of the game gave the Jets a 14-0 lead in second quarter, which seemed insurmountable at the time. However, after an injury to Tyrod Taylor, the Browns turned the offense over to Baker Mayfield, who led Cleveland to the team's first win in 635 days.