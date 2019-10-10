Jets safety Jamal Adams wins appeal of fine for hit on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield
Adams wasn't surprised the NFL rescinded a fine for a Week 2 hit on Baker Mayfield
The NFL won't be fining New York Jets safety Jamal Adams for a hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Per NFL Network, Adams won his appeal Thursday, saving $21,056 -- a rare off-field victory against the league.
Adams was excited over winning the appeal, just weeks after he announced he'd be fighting the decision handed down by the league.
"Ha-ha! I told you if you just listened to me," Adams said after Jets practice, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I'm going to be completely honest and I'm going to tell you straight up: I knew I was going to win it because it was legal.
"Ha-ha! Yep, I got that -- what was it, like 22? -- back in my pocket. Oh my god. ... I'm just happy it wasn't taken out [of my paycheck] because now I can spend that lovely money on my mother for her birthday. I'm excited about that."
On a third and 8 play from the 50-yard line, Mayfield rolled left and threw an incomplete pass to Demetrius Harris. Just as Mayfield let the throw go, he was hit by Adams, who knocked Mayfield to the ground. Adams was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty for a hit on Mayfield, visibly upset over the call and taking to Twitter over his stance.
"This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21,000 for this hit, I signed up to play football, not two hand touch," Adams wrote. "Bulls---! I don't give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. I'm gonna play MY brand of football every time I step on the field."
Adams acknowledged the league is trying to protect players, but he's not going to change the way he plays.
"I am full throttle when I'm on the field," Adams said. "I'm never trying to take cheap shots at anybody, but at the same time I'm all about playing fast football."
