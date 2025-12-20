A pair of last-place teams square off in Week 16 action as the New Orleans Saints welcome the New York Jets to town as both teams aim to finish the year on high notes under their respective rookie head coaches. It's been tough sledding for both sides, with New York 3-11 and having started three quarterbacks due to injury and poor play, while New Orleans has turned things over to rookie Tyler Shough as the Saints try to see if he's the guy moving forward.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Saints are 4.5-point favorites, per the latest Jets vs. Saints odds from DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Before making any Saints vs. Jets picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Jets vs. Saints on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Jets vs. Saints betting preview

Odds: Saints -4.5, over/under 40.5

The Jets have seen some low totals throughout the year, and they've leaned to the Over as a result, going 9-5 to the Over. The Saints have been far worse there, going 4-10 to the Over this year. New York has gone .500 against the spread this year at 7-7, while New Orleans is just a tick worse at 6-8 ATS.

Jets vs. Saints SGP

Saints -4.5

Over 40.5

Saints first half total points Over 10.5

Model's Jets vs. Saints score prediction, picks

The model's strongest play here is with the total, as it projects a higher-scoring game than the total would indicate. The Over hits in 62% of simulations, good for a rare 'A' grade. The model also has issued a 'B' grade for Saints -4.5 as New Orleans covers 53% of the time.

Jets vs. Saints score prediction: Saints 27, Jets 21



