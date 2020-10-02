Sam Darnold left the New York Jets' "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Denver Broncos after getting slammed to the turf by Denver linebacker Alexander Johnson near the end of the first quarter, falling on his right shoulder and the end of the sack. Darnold did return to the game after he was briefly replaced by backup Joe Flacco, missing a series -- but he played the rest of the night injured.

Jets head coach Adam Gase revealed after the game Darnold suffered a right shoulder sprain as a result of the hit. Darnold finished 23 of 42 for 230 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in the loss, but rushed for a career-high 84 yards and a touchdown. Darnold gave the Jets an early lead on a 46-yard touchdown run, which was the longest run for a quarterback in Jets franchise history. He was also sacked six times.

Joe Flacco came in to relieve Darnold for a series, going 2 for 2 for 16 yards. Flacco made his first appearance for the Jets after missing the first few games recovering from neck surgery in early April. The Jets made Flacco the No. 2 quarterback after he was deemed active for Thursday's game after James Morgan was ruled inactive.