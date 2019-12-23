Jets' Sam Darnold gets punched in the groin during strip sack from Steelers' TJ Watt
That's a painful sack any way you spin it
Sam Darnold had himself a good day on Sunday as he led the Jets to a surprising victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. But in the life of an NFL player, even the good days can be painful.
That was the lesson learned for Darnold as he took a good bit of punishment from the Steelers defense in the 16-10 win. None of that punishment was more grimace-worthy than a strip sack courtesy of TJ Watt at the end of the first half.
As Darnold dropped back to pass, Watt closed in on the Jets' quarterback and showcased his ballhawking skills by going for the punch and successfully causing a fumble. In the process, he clipped Darnold in the groin.
It was a tough scene for Darnold, who coughed up the football and then presumably coughed from the sheer agony of the play. Watt's fist didn't just graze the groin, it appeared to be a full-on thumping. Talk about a painful sack.
Fortunately, Darnold managed to walk it off, stay in the game and lead his guys to victory in the aftermath of this hellish nightmare.
Better luck next week to Sam and his pals.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Rivers on NFL future: 'I want to play'
Rivers isn't waving the white flag, but it might get waved for him in LA
-
Latest in Spygate 2.0: No connection?
Investigators are digging in on the Patriots
-
Report: Lynch, Seattle exploring reunion
Beast Mode could be returning to the NFC West soon for one final playoff run in Seattle
-
MNF: Vikings vs. Packers odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Packers vs. Vikings game 10,000 times.
-
Jones and Manning party at N.J. bar
This quarterback duo knows how to party
-
Report: NFL might change coin flip terms
A long-needed change could be on the way
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Cardinals upset Seahawks in Seattle
Drake and the Cardinals stun the Seahawks to knock Seattle out of top seed in NFC
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game