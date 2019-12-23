Jets' Sam Darnold gets punched in the groin during strip sack from Steelers' TJ Watt

Sam Darnold had himself a good day on Sunday as he led the Jets to a surprising victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. But in the life of an NFL player, even the good days can be painful.

That was the lesson learned for Darnold as he took a good bit of punishment from the Steelers defense in the 16-10 win. None of that punishment was more grimace-worthy than a strip sack courtesy of TJ Watt at the end of the first half.

As Darnold dropped back to pass, Watt closed in on the Jets' quarterback and showcased his ballhawking skills by going for the punch and successfully causing a fumble. In the process, he clipped Darnold in the groin.

thoughts and prayers to Sam Darnold's groin pic.twitter.com/VB51EJlfvN — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) December 22, 2019

It was a tough scene for Darnold, who coughed up the football and then presumably coughed from the sheer agony of the play. Watt's fist didn't just graze the groin, it appeared to be a full-on thumping. Talk about a painful sack.

Fortunately, Darnold managed to walk it off, stay in the game and lead his guys to victory in the aftermath of this hellish nightmare.

Better luck next week to Sam and his pals.