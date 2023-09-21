While it wasn't exactly trash talk, Sauce Gardner's evaluation of the Patriots' offense wasn't overly flattering, either. If anything, the Jets cornerback appeared to be complimenting the Patriots' offense, but it probably won't be taken that way in New England leading up to Sunday's matchup between the two teams.

"They don't really have a complex offense," said Gardner, via SNYTV, when asked to evaluate New England's unit. "It's pretty simple for the quarterback to get. The gap scheme, everything is really simple, but they excel at it. What they try to do is get other people to mess up and make mistakes. They just do everything right."

Gardner's comments will probably hit a nerve with Patriots fans who are less than pleased with New England's offense through two weeks. Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's unit enters Sunday's game ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored and 27th in rushing. The offense has done some good things, however, as the Patriots are seventh in the league in passing and fourth in both touchdown passes and red zone efficiency.

Turnovers have been one of the issues why the Patriots' offense hasn't scored more points. New England gave the ball away twice in each of its first two games. One of those turnovers, a fumble by rookie wideout Demario Davis, helped set up a Dolphins touchdown in last Sunday's 24-17 loss to Miami. Douglas did not play another snap on offense Sunday night after the turnover.

The irony in Gardner's comments is that his own offense isn't exactly the Greatest Show on Turf, either. The Jets' Aaron Rodgers-less offense has actually scored less points than the Patriots' offense through to weeks. The unit put up just 10 points during last Sunday's blowout defeat in Dallas, which prompted running back Breece Hall to publicly vent about his lack of involvement in the loss.