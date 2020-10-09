Earlier on Friday, ESPN and ProFootballTalk reported that the New York Jets sent all coaches and players home from their New Jersey facilities after a player registered a "presumptive positive" COVID-19 test. After additional testing was conducted, however, all results came back negative and it was assumed that the player had registered a false positive test.

The Jets released a statement on Friday night, saying that they were looking forward to their Week 5 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

"This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel. Following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test and out of an abundance of caution to ensure everyone's health and safety, we sent all players and personnel home this morning. We also initiated all NFL mandated protocols including player isolation, subsequent testing and contact tracing. As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community. We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals."

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said the team would "prepare as normal" as if Sunday's game will start at its scheduled time. Keim also said on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Friday (per Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic) he's "all for playing the game on time, as long as it follows league protocols." Fortunately, the Cardinals' flight to New York left on time as scheduled.

Different teams have handled COVID-19 cases in different ways this season. The Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders, for example, continued holding practice after receiving positive COVID tests or placing players on the COVID reserve list because of exposure to an infected person. But in the wake of outbreaks in both Tennessee and New England, the former of which remains under investigation by the NFL for potential violations of COVID-19 protocols, the league has put extra emphasis on protocol compliance and safety measures. The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots of course, have already had two of their 2020 games rescheduled because of COVID cases.