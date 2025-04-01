The New York Jets are starting over. The Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas eras ending during last season, and this offseason the team hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator -- and Jets defensive back -- Aaron Glenn as their head coach and former Denver Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey as their new GM.

That new braintrust has a lot of work to do when it comes to building out the current roster. The Jets have needs up and down the board. You don't go 5-12 by accident. Luckily, they have a couple of premium picks available to add high-end talent, and they have eight draft picks overall. That gives them plenty of opportunities to fill some of the holes remaining on the team.

As for what direction they'll ultimately go, well, that's why we're here. Throughout this week, we're conducting seven-round mock drafts for notable teams around the league, and the Jets are one of those teams. In this case, we're going to run through a full seven-round mock draft using Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator.

There are a lot of different areas of the roster that we need to hit, so it's going to be quite an interesting exercise. Without further ado...

2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 7

Round 2: Pick 42

Round 3: Pick 73

Round 4: Pick 110

Round 5: Pick 145

Round 5: Pick 162

Round 6: Pick 186

Round 6: Pick 207

Jets seven-round mock draft

Round 1, Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Tackle -- specifically right tackle -- is arguably New York's biggest need. With Will Campbell off the board in our simulation, we went for the big man from Mizzou. He can slot in across from Olu Fashanu for the foreseeable future. Round 2, Pick 42 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th After losing D.J. Reed this offseason, the Jets responded by signing Brandon Stephens. That's not a long-term solution, though, and Amos is the kind of corner who will fit well in Aaron Glenn's defense due to his combination of size (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) and speed (4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash). Round 3, Pick 73 Mason Taylor TE LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 251 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 6th The Jets desperately need some explosive pass catchers, and Taylor fits the bill. If he actually makes it to the third round on draft night, this would be a perfect fit. Round 4, Pick 110 Jalen Rivers OL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 187th POSITION RNK 2nd We decided to double-up on offensive linemen here. Rivers played all over the line for the Canes and can potentially play anywhere from tackle to center. That makes him a good fit for a team that really needs to find and settle on a "best five." Round 5, Pick 145 Kyle Williams WR Washington State • Sr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 222nd POSITION RNK 26th Williams is seemingly everyone's favorite sleeper wide receiver, so he might not actually last until the middle of Day 3. In our PFF simulation, though, he was sitting right there and was too tempting to pass up. Pairing him with Taylor and Garrett Wilson would be a major upgrade to the skill-position corps. Round 6, Pick 162 Dillon Gabriel QB Oregon • Sr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 121st POSITION RNK 7th The Jets definitely need to figure out a long-term answer at quarterback. Can a Day 3 pick really be that guy? Honestly, probably not. But Gabriel is worth taking a chance on due to his experience and accuracy, especially if the draft doesn't unfold in a way that allows for the Jets nabbing a QB early. Round 6, Pick 186 Ty Robinson DL Nebraska • Sr • 6'5" / 288 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 91st POSITION RNK 19th The interior defensive line is another major need for the Jets, and they can especially use someone to defend the run. Robinson did that quite well for the Huskers and should be a nice rotational fit here. Round 6, Pick 207 Dan Jackson DB Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 320th POSITION RNK 8th A former walk-on who ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at Georgia's pro day, Jackson flies around the field trying to make every tackle. He can be a special-teams contributor early on.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.