The New York Jets are in the market for a quarterback following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury, and New York reportedly considered poaching a signal-caller from another team's practice squad. Per ESPN, the Jets showed interest in Los Angeles Rams quarterback Brett Rypien before he was promoted to L.A.'s active roster on Thursday.

Rypien was likely going to be promoted from the practice squad either way, as rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett was recently placed on the reserve/NFI list. However, ESPN reports that the Rams were indeed aware of the Jets' interest in Rypien, who spent last year with the Denver Broncos under now-Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Rypien is the nephew of Super Bowl XXVI MVP Mark Rypien. Undrafted out of Boise State in 2019, he found his way to Denver and has played in eight total games over the last three years. In all, he's completed 61.5% of his passes for 778 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions. Rypien has actually started in three career games, winning two of them.

The Jets have maintained that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback moving forward, but they are still expected to add another player at the position. The Jets are clearly looking over practice squads around the league, so maybe general manager Joe Douglas will find another quarterback he's intrigued by, such as veteran P.J. Walker of the Cleveland Browns,