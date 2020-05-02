Jets showing interest in former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals made the decision to release longtime quarterback Andy Dalton earlier this week, and he's now looking for a new NFL home. There appear to be no starting opportunities around the league, so Dalton may have to adopt the role as mentor for a younger starting quarterback.

One team that may take a flier on the veteran could be the New York Jets, according to a report. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have "some level of interest" in Dalton. At this point it has been characterized as due diligence, but the only veteran in house is technically David Fales, who has never started a game.

Sam Darnold is currently the starter for the Jets, and he's coming off a season where he threw for 3,024 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He does appear to be the future under center for the Jets, but Adam Gase and Co. certainly do hope he can continue to improve. Adding Dalton could help.

Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis recently came out and said that Dalton will be an asset for any team -- no matter if he is starting or not.

"He's extremely smart, prepared, ready to go," Lewis said. "By lunchtime on Tuesday, he had the opponent down pat. He'll be a good aide for a young guy and if something happens, he'll be ready to go."

Dalton helped lead the Bengals to two AFC North division titles and five straight playoff appearances, and he's the Bengals' second all-time leading passer. He did set franchise records with 204 career touchdown passes, 20 fourth-quarter comebacks and 24 game-winning drives.

The Jets did take former FIU quarterback James Morgan in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but he is viewed as more of a project. According to Cimini, the Jets are interested in Dalton because they are set on finding a legitimate No. 2 quarterback should Darnold suffer an injury.